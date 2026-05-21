USSOCOM racing against adversaries to weaponize commercial technology

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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TAMPA, Florida. USSOCOM commander Adm. Frank Bradley used his keynote address at SOF Week to warn a room full of defense industry executives about one of the most important developments on the modern battlefield: the migration of commercial technology into adversary weapons systems. Both his remarks and technology showcased on the trade show floor indicate that the organization is in a race against adversaries to use that technology on the battlefield.

The phone in your pocket, Bradley noted, is already being used against you. The network infrastructure overhead is logging your device's MAC address and triangulating your exact position -- not for military purposes, but to sell you a product. Drop that same passive surveillance capability into a contested environment and the digital footprint you've created becomes a gridpoint for a precision munition.

"We now fight in a space of pervasive surveillance, a ubiquitous information environment," Bradley said. "It is no longer the guarded property of government -- it is increasingly crowdsourced, exploitable." Adversaries, he said, are leveraging what is available to everyone, increasingly finding their way from the commercial marketplace to the battlefield.

On the trade show floor, it's clear that industry is also trying to use that tech for USSOCOM's advantage.

Zignal AI, exhibiting at SOF Week, harvests publicly available information from news, social media, forums, and open source reporting and converts it into structured targeting intelligence for analysts and mission systems. Primer maps threat networks by extracting relationships from fragmented unclassified reporting, publicly available information, and mission data -- building a persistent picture of adversary networks from the same open source environment Bradley warned adversaries were exploiting. BAE Systems' GXP InMotion converts commercial video feeds and sensor data into pattern-of-life analysis using AI, automatically tracking movement and behavior from drone footage and surveillance aircraft. goTenna builds mesh communication networks from commercial radio technology, tested at over 100 miles point-to-point. Dell's MACK system packages commercial 5G technology into a deployable tactical edge compute kit. Legion Intelligence's Centurion runs its battlefield AI workflows on Intel laptop chips and NVIDIA consumer GPU architecture.

These demonstrations show that the commercial technology Bradley warned was being weaponized against U.S. forces is the same commercial technology USSOCOM is buying to fight back. The open source data that Zignal harvests for USSOCOM analysts, for example, is the same open source data an adversary intelligence shop is harvesting about U.S. forces right now. The AI classification capability that Robin Radar builds into its IRIS counter-UAS radar to identify drone threats is built on the same deep neural network technology that adversaries are using to build those drones. The commercial GPS and communications infrastructure that Bradley warned creates targeting gridpoints is the same infrastructure that underlies most of the platforms on the SOF Week show floor.

USSOCOM has made a strategic bet -- visible in its acquisition priorities, its open architecture mandates, and the companies it is buying from -- that it can weaponize the commercial world faster than its adversaries can. Melissa Johnson, USSOCOM's Acquisition Executive, made the posture explicit in her keynote: "Bring us things that can fit in an open architecture, that are modular, and that are upgradable."

The command is implementing a strategy of buying commercial and near-commercial technology, integrating it rapidly, and fielding it at a pace that traditional defense acquisition cannot match. David Breede, USSOCOM's Deputy Director for Acquisition, says that if he has the money and the requirements, they have the tools to "allow us to go pretty much as fast as we need."

"We need abundant, attritable, scalable systems that can generate a new kind of mass," Breede continued -- not just cheaper hardware, but compounding sophistication, kinetic effects layered with electronic warfare, integrated packages that dismantle adversary defenses. "We need PhDs who can win a bar fight."