How SNC Is Rethinking Expeditionary Air Defense for SOF Operations (video)Sponsored Story
May 21, 2026
At SOF Week, Jon Piatt, Executive Vice President of SNC, discusses the evolving demands of expeditionary air defense and why operator feedback is critical to shaping next-generation capabilities. He explains how SNC’s Expeditionary Area Air Defense (EAAD) architecture and BRAWLR platform are designed to support distributed operations through flexible, open-architecture integration across kinetic and non-kinetic effectors, multi-domain networking, and rapid adaptation to emerging threats.
The conversation also explores the importance of direct engagement with the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community, interoperability across allied systems, and how mission-driven innovation is shaping the future of counter-UAS and air defence operations.