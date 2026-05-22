Tactical edge computers from Atmos win Army’s NGC2 contract

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Core Systems

POWAY, Calif. Rugged-computing company Core Systems, announced that it won a contract with the U.S. Army to supply the ATMOS2 Tactical Edge Computer in support of the U.S. Army Command and Control – Now (C2NOW) program.

C2NOW -- described as a "priority Army initiative" that aims to accelerate the fielding of integrated command and control to brigade-level combat teams and below -- is intended to serve as an entry point to Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2), the Army’s from-scratch effort to build an open, modular, data-centric C2 architecture engineered for division-level scale and resilience under contested conditions.

ATMOS2, the program’s tactical edge computing platform, provides the ruggedized hardware foundation on which NGC2’s integrated data layer, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled decision tools, and common operational picture will run on at the lowest echelons of command.

The Core Systems announcement asserts that ATMOS2 represents a paradigm shift in tactical edge size, weight, and power (SWaP) demands: A single ATMOS2 server now does the work of an entire stack – consolidating high-core-count CPUs, onboard SSD storage, current-generation GPUs for on-device AI, and an integrated UPS battery into a single ruggedized chassis. Instead of server stacks that could weigh more than 250 pounds, ATMOS2 delivers greater compute, storage, and AI capability in a 15-to-35-pound footprint, complete with built-in power resilience that previously required separate equipment.

Core Systems says that the smaller ATMOS2 realizes faster setup, dramatically greater mobility and survivability, and a capability density that is reshaping what troops can do at the edge.