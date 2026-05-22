Military Embedded Systems

Tactical edge computers from Atmos win Army’s NGC2 contract

News

May 22, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Tactical edge computers from Atmos win Army’s NGC2 contract
Image courtesy Core Systems

POWAY, Calif. Rugged-computing company Core Systems, announced that it won a contract with the U.S. Army to supply the ATMOS2 Tactical Edge Computer in support of the U.S. Army Command and Control – Now (C2NOW) program.

C2NOW -- described as a "priority Army initiative" that aims to accelerate the fielding of integrated command and control to brigade-level combat teams and below -- is intended to serve as an entry point to Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2), the Army’s from-scratch effort to build an open, modular, data-centric C2 architecture engineered for division-level scale and resilience under contested conditions.

ATMOS2, the program’s tactical edge computing platform, provides the ruggedized hardware foundation on which NGC2’s integrated data layer, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled decision tools, and common operational picture will run on at the lowest echelons of command.

The Core Systems announcement asserts that ATMOS2 represents a paradigm shift in tactical edge size, weight, and power (SWaP) demands: A single ATMOS2 server now does the work of an entire stack – consolidating high-core-count CPUs, onboard SSD storage, current-generation GPUs for on-device AI, and an integrated UPS battery into a single ruggedized chassis. Instead of server stacks that could weigh more than 250 pounds, ATMOS2 delivers greater compute, storage, and AI capability in a 15-to-35-pound footprint, complete with built-in power resilience that previously required separate equipment.

Core Systems says that the smaller ATMOS2 realizes faster setup, dramatically greater mobility and survivability, and a capability density that is reshaping what troops can do at the edge.

 

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13000 Danielson Street
Poway, CA 92064
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(888) 584-CORE(2673)
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