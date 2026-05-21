SOF Week 2026 Capability Demonstration | Special Operations in Action (video)

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SOF Week Capability Demonstration One of the standout moments of SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Florida, was the live USSOCOM capabilities demonstration, showcasing the speed, coordination and operational flexibility of modern special operations forces. The large-scale demonstration featured a range of maritime, aerial and tactical capabilities executed by Special Operations Forces and partner units in front of crowds gathered across Tampa’s waterfront.

Spectators lined the Riverwalk, Harbor Island Bridge and surrounding viewing areas to watch the dynamic live demonstration unfold across the bay, highlighting the evolving technologies and operational methods shaping the future of special operations.

The annual SOF Week capability demonstration remains one of the event’s signature attractions, bringing together operators, industry and the public for a rare look at special operations missions and equipment in action.