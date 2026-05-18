Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week panel on lethal AI and autonomous systems headlined by Pentagon CTO Emil Michael

News

May 18, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week panel on lethal AI and autonomous systems headlined by Pentagon CTO Emil Michael
USSOCOM photo

TAMPA, Florida. Emil Michael, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and the Department of War's Chief Technology Officer, will headline a panel discussion on lethal artificial intelligence and autonomous systems at SOF Week 2026 on May 20, joining senior industry leaders to address what organizers are calling the evolution of America's "asymmetric edge" in special operations.

The session -- titled "The Asymmetric Edge: Lethal AI & Autonomy in Special Operations" -- is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the JW Marriott Tampa Bay Ballroom and will be moderated by Lauren Bedula, managing director of Beacon Global Strategies. Panelists include Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of defense software company Govini, and Peter Tague, Managing Partner at US Innovative Technology.

The panel will address how the U.S. is scaling autonomous prototypes from experimentation to fielding, securing the defense industrial base through strategic investment, and treating data as a weapon system in contested environments.

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
Topic Tags
Avionics
Staff image
News
Adm. Bradley: Operation resulting in seizure of Venezuela's president marks new standard for SOF

May 19, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Hidden Level
News
Passive RF & C-UAS platform from Hidden Level highlighted at SOF Week 2026

May 19, 2026

More Unmanned
Cyber
Podcast with Peter O'Donoghue, Tyto Athene
Podcast
PODCAST: Enabling network security in hostile environments (video)

May 18, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Video with Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation
News
SOF Week 2026 Preview | Aviation, Drones & the Future of Special Operations (video)

May 18, 2026

More Comms