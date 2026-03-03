Supersonic unmanned aircraft prototype completes first flight in New Mexico

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hermeus

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico. Hermeus flew its Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 aircraft for the first time at Spaceport America, beginning a flight-test campaign intended to reach supersonic speeds, the company announced in a statement.

The company says Mk 2.1 follows the first flight of its Quarterhorse Mk 1 aircraft in May 2025 and reflects an approach that uses successive prototypes to increase speed and performance. Hermeus says the Mk 2.1 vehicle is roughly the size of an F-16 and uses a Pratt & Whitney F100 engine.

The first flight was conducted over White Sands Missile Range airspace, the statement reads. Hermeus says the aircraft was flown remotely from a ground-based flight deck and that the sortie was used to validate aircraft systems, handling qualities, and operational procedures.

Hermeus says Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 is the first of multiple planned Mk 2-series aircraft, and that a follow-on vehicle, Quarterhorse Mk 2.2, is planned as part of the same effort to expand supersonic flight testing.