Military Embedded Systems

Supersonic unmanned aircraft prototype completes first flight in New Mexico

News

March 03, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Supersonic unmanned aircraft prototype completes first flight in New Mexico
Image via Hermeus

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico. Hermeus flew its Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 aircraft for the first time at Spaceport America, beginning a flight-test campaign intended to reach supersonic speeds, the company announced in a statement.

The company says Mk 2.1 follows the first flight of its Quarterhorse Mk 1 aircraft in May 2025 and reflects an approach that uses successive prototypes to increase speed and performance. Hermeus says the Mk 2.1 vehicle is roughly the size of an F-16 and uses a Pratt & Whitney F100 engine.

The first flight was conducted over White Sands Missile Range airspace, the statement reads. Hermeus says the aircraft was flown remotely from a ground-based flight deck and that the sortie was used to validate aircraft systems, handling qualities, and operational procedures.

Hermeus says Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 is the first of multiple planned Mk 2-series aircraft, and that a follow-on vehicle, Quarterhorse Mk 2.2, is planned as part of the same effort to expand supersonic flight testing.

Featured Companies

Hermeus Corporation

3960 Dekalb Technology Pkwy
Atlanta, Georgia 30340
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
Image via Hypersonix
News
Scramjet-powered hypersonic aircraft to launch from Virginia

February 25, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Whitepaper
Modern Defense Systems Require Durable Field Test Solutions with Laboratory Precision

March 02, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Wraithwatch image
News
Cyberdefense company to leverage AI tools for U.S. federal agencies

February 23, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Podcast
PODCAST: Military aftermarket suppliers, counterfeit parts, component recreation

March 03, 2026

More Comms