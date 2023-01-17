Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned systems trial leveraging AI tech completed by U.S. Navy

News

January 17, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Navy 5th Fleet reported a successful conclusion to its Digital Horizon exercise, a three-week event held during December 2022 that tested unmanned and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for possible use in maritime operations.

During the exercise, Task Force 59 leveraged AI technology to create an interface on one screen -- which the users call a “single pane of glass” -- that displayed data collected from multiple unmanned systems and sent to watchstanders in Task Force 59’s Robotics Operations Center.

The task force also launched an unmanned aerial system (UAS) from Coast Guard cutter Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), which was the first time Task Force 59 operated a UAS from a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, according to the Navy's report on the exercise. In the report, Navy officials stated that the launch also enhanced Task Force 59’s ability to create a mesh network for unmanned systems to relay imagery to command centers both ashore and at sea in a communications-denied environment.

 

