IT support for DIA’s National Media Exploitation Center to be provided by CACI

News

January 31, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won an $81 million contract to provide a range of information technology (IT) services to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) National Media Exploitation Center (NMEC), the company announced in a statement.

The five-year task order, named Storefront and Dissemination Support, aims to enhance IT operations, sustainability, and modernization across databases within the intelligence community (IC) and the Department of Defense (DoD), the statement reads.

This task order falls under DIA’s Data Science, Operations, Requirements, Exploitation, and Engineering 2 (DORE2) contract vehicle, and CACI's role will involve updating legacy systems at NMEC and establishing a secure and efficient cloud architecture, the company says. The company will also contribute to the management, operations, and maintenance of these systems.

CACI’s goal is to bolster the security and interoperability of NMEC’s databases and cloud architecture, the statement adds.

