2025 SOSA Special Edition from Military Embedded Systems

May 23, 2025

U.S. Army photo by Capt. Austin May

The 5th annual SOSA Special Edition from Military Embedded Systems: Don't miss all the great features, product profiles, and subject-matter-expert speakouts!

The 2025 SOSA Special Edition is here! Our 5th annual SOSA Special Edition highlights editorial content covering The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard from the pages and website of Military Embedded Systems magazine, as well as the products aligned with and conformant to the standard – all put together exclusively by our staff.

Click here to get the 2025 SOSA Special Edition! 

 

Image via Cubic
