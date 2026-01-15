SOSA aligned SBC with advanced AI capabilities introduced by Abaco Systems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Abaco Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems introduced the SBC3518, what it terms a rugged, SOSA aligned 3U VPX single-board computer built on Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 processors (formerly Panther Lake) that is intended for use in extremely demanding defense, aerospace, and commercial applications.

Abaco Systems' announcement states that the SBC3518 -- powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 -- the SBC3518 combines low-power cores with integrated GPU/NPU [graphics processing unit/neural processing unit] technology to enable users to reach up to 100 TOPS of compute power for efficient artificial intelligence (AI) execution. Additionally, the company says, a dedicated user space enables customers and third-party developers to implement custom security solutions, thereby safeguarding mission-critical data.

The SBC3518 supports both air and conduction cooling for optimal reliability in harsh environments.