Military Embedded Systems

Sovereign AI center to be established for naval defense systems in France by Naval Group, Thales

News

February 11, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Sovereign AI center to be established for naval defense systems in France by Naval Group, Thales
Image via Thales

TOULON, France. Naval Group will take a 20% stake in cortAIx France, Thales’ artificial intelligence effort focused on critical systems, as part of a partnership aimed at developing what the companies describe as sovereign, cyber-secure artificial intelligence for French defense programs, the companies announced in a statement.

Naval Group says it will join the governance of cortAIx France and contribute naval-domain expertise, including personnel tied to its Digital Excellence Center in Ollioules, the statement reads. The partnership includes opening a dedicated center in southern France near Naval Group’s site, with the goal of accelerating the industrialization of artificial intelligence applications for defense systems, the statement adds.

Thales says cortAIx was launched in 2024 and includes more than 800 artificial intelligence specialists across hubs in France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, and Germany, the statement reads. The companies say planned application areas include decision support, electronic warfare, training and simulation, logistics, and support functions, with an emphasis on maintaining human oversight, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Deep Learning
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Leonardo DRS
News
Modular protection solution shown by Leonardo DRS at WEST 2026

February 10, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Pixabay image
News
AI assurance the aim of new DARPA program

February 11, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image: ThinKom
News
Portable connectivity ground station nets ThinKom Solutions follow-up DoD contract

February 09, 2026

More Comms