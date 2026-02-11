Sovereign AI center to be established for naval defense systems in France by Naval Group, Thales

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

TOULON, France. Naval Group will take a 20% stake in cortAIx France, Thales’ artificial intelligence effort focused on critical systems, as part of a partnership aimed at developing what the companies describe as sovereign, cyber-secure artificial intelligence for French defense programs, the companies announced in a statement.

Naval Group says it will join the governance of cortAIx France and contribute naval-domain expertise, including personnel tied to its Digital Excellence Center in Ollioules, the statement reads. The partnership includes opening a dedicated center in southern France near Naval Group’s site, with the goal of accelerating the industrialization of artificial intelligence applications for defense systems, the statement adds.

Thales says cortAIx was launched in 2024 and includes more than 800 artificial intelligence specialists across hubs in France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, and Germany, the statement reads. The companies say planned application areas include decision support, electronic warfare, training and simulation, logistics, and support functions, with an emphasis on maintaining human oversight, the statement adds.