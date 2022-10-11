Aneesh Kothari, VP Marketing at Systel, talks with Military Embedded Systems #militaryvlogger Tom Varcie at AUSA 2022

Video

Aneesh Kothari, VP Marketing at Systel, Inc., talks with Military Embedded Systems #militaryvlogger Tom Varcie at AUSA 2022 about their newest rugged product, Kite Strike 2.

It's the world’s first fully rugged NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin mission computer. Edge AI. MIL-SPEC rugged. SFF SWaP-optimized. MOSA. GCIA. Vehicle and Force Protection, 360SA, C5ISR, C-UAS, Autonomous and Unmanned.