Dismounted controller selected for U.S. Army human-machine teaming project

News

May 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment’s Tomahawk product line won a $5.1 million contract from the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to support the Human-Machine Integrated Formations (HMIF) rapid prototyping project, the company announced in a statement. 

Tomahawk’s Grip TA5 system was selected as the Dismounted Common Controller (DCC) for the effort, which focuses on advancing the Army’s integration of autonomous and robotic platforms into battlefield operations, the statement reads.

According to the company, the Grip TA5 features a modular design and supports real-time command and control of multiple robotic systems across domains. The system is intended to enhance situational awareness and mission flexibility through simultaneous control of various assets by a single operator.

The HMIF program aims to improve the effectiveness of human-machine teaming for small unit operations by accelerating development and fielding of interoperable autonomous systems, the statement adds.

