AI-enabled comms platform to be helmed by Patria Group and other EU companies

News

May 12, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Patria Group

HELSINKI, Finland. Finland's Patria Group announced that it will lead an industry consortium for the new joint Artificial Intelligence Warfare Adaptive Swarm Platform (AI-WASP) program, which will develop a new generation, scalable, and cognitive multifunctional software-defined converged aperture and transceiver (AIMA).

The Patria announcement notes that the AI-WASP is intended for use in manned and unmanned autonomous platforms of different sizes and in various operational environments, including arctic conditions. Intended to advance Europe's defense readiness, the platform will use secure communications, radio-frequency (RF) surveillance, and electronic attack capabilities in a single airborne RF payload.

Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Italy, Greece, and Spain, plus defense companies from France, Germany, and Lithuania have signed up to support the program, signing a Letter of Intent to join the development of the AI-powered warfare adaptive swarm platform. They will also provide national funding on top of the €45 million ($49.9 million) backing by the European Commission. 

