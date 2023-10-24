AI-enabled situational awareness pact for UAS signed between Shield AI, Sentient

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

V-BAT UAS image: Shield AI WASHINGTON. Two companies -- Shield AI, a U.S. defense technology company and Sentient Vision Systems (Sentient), an Australia-based company that makes artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled real-time situational-awareness tools -- agreed to a long-term agreement to deliver Sentient’s ViDAR AI system for use on the Sentient V-BAT vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

Brandon Tseng, Shield AI’s President, co-founder, and former U.S. Navy SEAL, calls the multi-year, multi-unit agreement "a major advancement in AI-driven situational awareness."

Sentient’s ViDAR AI system uses an electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) sensor to detect and classify targets in the imagery stream that would be invisible to a human operator or to a conventional radar, according to the companies' announcement.

The companies previously announced the joint development and integration of a ViDAR-enabled, wide-area-search capability onto Shield AI’s V-BAT unmanned aircraft, which will enable Shield AI’s V-BAT to intelligently classify, track, and read-and-react to targets in dynamic missions.