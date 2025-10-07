AI-enabled tools from Reveal Technology to be shown at AUSA 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Reveal Technology 2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Defense Technology company Reveal Technology will feature its suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products that generate critical intelligence, autonomy, and decision dominance for tactical military/public-safety users at the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, set to be held October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

According to information from the company, Reveal’s growing suite of products enable rapid generation of actionable intelligence from mobile, edge, and other sensing technologies for the purpose of generating decision advantage for decentralized operations by deploying AI and other software tools into the tactical echelon. The data-gathering can be accomplished without the need for network connectivity, which means that the tools can be used in denied-area operations.

Reveal's Farsight tool is a scalable, mobile-first software platform for use in decentralized, communications-limited environments; Identifi -- developed in tandem with United States Special Operations Command -- is a biometrics and identity solution designed for use with tactical mobile devices by way of a specialized Android app.

AUSA attendees may view the products at Booth #3703.

