Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled tools from Reveal Technology to be shown at AUSA 2025

News

October 07, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Reveal Technology

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Defense Technology company Reveal Technology will feature its suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products that generate critical intelligence, autonomy, and decision dominance for tactical military/public-safety users at the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, set to be held October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

According to information from the company, Reveal’s growing suite of products enable rapid generation of actionable intelligence from mobile, edge, and other sensing technologies for the purpose of generating decision advantage for decentralized operations by deploying AI and other software tools into the tactical echelon. The data-gathering can be accomplished without the need for network connectivity, which means that the tools can be used in denied-area operations.

Reveal's Farsight tool is a scalable, mobile-first software platform for use in decentralized, communications-limited environments; Identifi -- developed in tandem with United States Special Operations Command -- is a biometrics and identity solution designed for use with tactical mobile devices by way of a specialized Android app. 

AUSA attendees may view the products at Booth #3703.

.

Featured Companies

Reveal Technology

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Cyber - Encryption
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via EIZO
News
Rugged LCD monitors to be supplied to U.S. Navy for shipboard ATC systems by EIZO

January 13, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Epiq Solutions
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq Matchstiq Z4 SDR platform for edge applications like small UsX and counter-UsX

January 12, 2026

More Unmanned
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
Small-sat market for Earth observation driven by defense, study predicts

January 12, 2026

More Comms