Military Embedded Systems

Defensive air capabilities delivered to French/German BATS by Terma

News

March 13, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air National Guard photo

LYSTRUP, Denmark. Defense/aerospace manufacturer Terma announced that it delivered new advanced defensive capabilities to the Franco-German Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS), systems aimed at enhancing the protection of the squadron’s fleet of C-130J-30 aircraft. 

Terma's system -- according to the company's announcement -- enables aircraft operators the ability to upgrade their systems in a modular fashion as technologies and operational requirements evolve. 

The core of the aircraft survivability suite is Terma’s Defensive Aids Controller (DAC), which is designed to be both sensor- and effector-agnostic, enabling seamless integration of subsystems from various vendors.

The integration of the Leonardo Miysis Directed Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) system into the DAC will enhance the aircraft's ability to defend against infrared-guided missile threats; the company says that the DAC coordinates sensor inputs and automates countermeasure responses, ensuring real-time protection for aircrews.

 

Featured Companies

Terma

3200 Windy Hill Rd SE
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Air National Guard photo
News
Defensive air capabilities delivered to French/German BATS by Terma

March 13, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Precision Strike Missile takes flight with maritime target seeker for U.S. Army

March 13, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
MOSA for Defense and Warfare Summit to address open systems approach for military

March 12, 2026

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Missile warning and tracking satellites from BAE Systems pass preliminary design review for U.S. Space Force

March 12, 2026

More Comms