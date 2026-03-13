Defensive air capabilities delivered to French/German BATS by Terma

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air National Guard photo LYSTRUP, Denmark. Defense/aerospace manufacturer Terma announced that it delivered new advanced defensive capabilities to the Franco-German Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS), systems aimed at enhancing the protection of the squadron’s fleet of C-130J-30 aircraft.

Terma's system -- according to the company's announcement -- enables aircraft operators the ability to upgrade their systems in a modular fashion as technologies and operational requirements evolve.

The core of the aircraft survivability suite is Terma’s Defensive Aids Controller (DAC), which is designed to be both sensor- and effector-agnostic, enabling seamless integration of subsystems from various vendors.

The integration of the Leonardo Miysis Directed Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) system into the DAC will enhance the aircraft's ability to defend against infrared-guided missile threats; the company says that the DAC coordinates sensor inputs and automates countermeasure responses, ensuring real-time protection for aircrews.

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