Military Embedded Systems

Radio management system to be supplied for military trainer aircraft in Europe by Thales

News

March 17, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radio management system to be supplied for military trainer aircraft in Europe by Thales
Image via Pilatus

PARIS, France. Thales has been selected by Pilatus to provide a radio management system for a fleet of PC-7 military trainer aircraft operated in Europe, the company announced in a statement.

Thales said the system is intended to improve communications for training missions and other operational scenarios, according to the statement. The company says the radio management system was selected to meet military user requirements and to provide compatibility with a range of mission environments.

According to Thales, the system is designed to comply with military standards for integration with aircraft mission systems. The company said the offering is also intended to support uninterrupted communications in demanding operating conditions and to adapt to changing mission requirements, the statement reads.

Thales said the award expands its work with Pilatus in military aviation communications, according to the statement. The company added that the selection builds on cockpit connectivity and secure communications capabilities added through its April 2024 acquisition of Cobham Aerospace Communications, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website

Pilatus

Categories
Comms - Radio
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Heads-up displays to be supplied for U.S. Army rotorcraft by Elbit America

March 17, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Image via L3Harris
News
Electronic warfare autonomy software demonstrated by L3Harris, Shield AI

March 12, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Making the most of the transition to IPv6

March 11, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Doodle Labs photo
Product
Doodle Labs introduces Sense EW for use with communications links for uncrewed systems

March 17, 2026

More Comms