Radio management system to be supplied for military trainer aircraft in Europe by Thales

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Pilatus

PARIS, France. Thales has been selected by Pilatus to provide a radio management system for a fleet of PC-7 military trainer aircraft operated in Europe, the company announced in a statement.

Thales said the system is intended to improve communications for training missions and other operational scenarios, according to the statement. The company says the radio management system was selected to meet military user requirements and to provide compatibility with a range of mission environments.

According to Thales, the system is designed to comply with military standards for integration with aircraft mission systems. The company said the offering is also intended to support uninterrupted communications in demanding operating conditions and to adapt to changing mission requirements, the statement reads.

Thales said the award expands its work with Pilatus in military aviation communications, according to the statement. The company added that the selection builds on cockpit connectivity and secure communications capabilities added through its April 2024 acquisition of Cobham Aerospace Communications, the statement reads.