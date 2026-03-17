Military Embedded Systems

Heads-up displays to be supplied for U.S. Army rotorcraft by Elbit America

News

March 17, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Heads-up displays to be supplied for U.S. Army rotorcraft by Elbit America
Image via Elbit Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America won a $49.9 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Army to produce heads-up displays for the Air Soldier System, the company announced in a statement.

Work under the contract is scheduled to continue through December 2030 and includes post-production support, according to the statement. The heads-up display is part of the Army’s Air Soldier System, which combines gear and equipment for rotorcraft crews with the aim of improving situational awareness and survivability, the company says.

Elbit America said the color display presents flight and mission information in a way that allows aircrew to keep their heads up and eyes outside the aircraft, according to the statement. The company added that the Air Warrior heads-up display is already used on U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the statement reads.

The contract was awarded by Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, and production will proceed as purchase orders are issued, according to the company.

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Elbit Systems of America

4700 Marine Creek Parkway
Fort Worth, Texas 76179
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