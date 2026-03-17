Military Embedded Systems

Doodle Labs introduces Sense EW for use with communications links for uncrewed systems

Product

March 17, 2026

Doodle Labs photo

MARINA del REY, Calif. Doodle Labs is introducing Sense EW, a new set of capabilities designed to help drone OEMs and operators assure mission-critical communications links in contested environments.

According to the Doodle Labs announcement, the Sense EW tools are built on the company's resilient radios and adaptive mesh software with the aim of strengthening connectivity when RF conditions degrade.
 

Sense EW advances Link Assurance through three key capabilities:

  • Anti-Detect / Anti-Intercept

    Multiband coverage and specialized radio capabilities reduce the likelihood that communications links can be detected or intercepted.

  • Anti-Jamming Resilience

    Frequency agility and advanced interference response help preserve critical communications links when jamming or congestion occurs.

  • Adaptive Link Intelligence

    Dynamic network behavior prioritizes mission-critical communications and allows performance to degrade gracefully under sustained interference.

As unmanned systems scale across defense and autonomy programs, mission success increasingly depends on whether communications links remain intact in contested environments.
 

Sense EW is designed to help ensure those links remain reliable.

Featured Companies

Doodle Labs

Website
Avionics
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Heads-up displays to be supplied for U.S. Army rotorcraft by Elbit America

March 17, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
News
MOSA for Defense and Warfare Summit to address open systems approach for military

March 12, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Making the most of the transition to IPv6

March 11, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Doodle Labs photo
Product
Doodle Labs introduces Sense EW for use with communications links for uncrewed systems

March 17, 2026

More Comms