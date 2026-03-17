Doodle Labs introduces Sense EW for use with communications links for uncrewed systems

Product

Doodle Labs photo MARINA del REY, Calif. Doodle Labs is introducing Sense EW, a new set of capabilities designed to help drone OEMs and operators assure mission-critical communications links in contested environments.

According to the Doodle Labs announcement, the Sense EW tools are built on the company's resilient radios and adaptive mesh software with the aim of strengthening connectivity when RF conditions degrade.



Sense EW advances Link Assurance through three key capabilities:

Anti-Detect / Anti-Intercept Multiband coverage and specialized radio capabilities reduce the likelihood that communications links can be detected or intercepted.

Anti-Jamming Resilience Frequency agility and advanced interference response help preserve critical communications links when jamming or congestion occurs.

Adaptive Link Intelligence Dynamic network behavior prioritizes mission-critical communications and allows performance to degrade gracefully under sustained interference.

As unmanned systems scale across defense and autonomy programs, mission success increasingly depends on whether communications links remain intact in contested environments.



Sense EW is designed to help ensure those links remain reliable.