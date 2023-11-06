AI & ML contract for defense intelligence signed by SOSi

AI & ML contract for defense intelligence signed by SOSiNews
RESTON, Va. Technology company SOSi and the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC) have signed a task order worth $63 million under which SOSi will deliver artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning (ML) technology development services.
Under the terms of the agreement, SOSi will help the DIA/MSIC modernize and improve its data-driven decision-making capabilities by implementing scientific, software-engineering, and analytic processes to streamline and expedite its foundational military-intelligence analysis production.
SOSi Chief Technology Officer Kyle Fox said of the agreement: “SOSi’s applications of AI and ML tools not only benefit cyber defense and intelligence, but also optimize the delivery of essential humanitarian services by our federal civilian agencies.”