AI & ML contract for defense intelligence signed by SOSi

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy SOSi RESTON, Va. Technology company SOSi and the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC) have signed a task order worth $63 million under which SOSi will deliver artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning (ML) technology development services.

Under the terms of the agreement, SOSi will help the DIA/MSIC modernize and improve its data-driven decision-making capabilities by implementing scientific, software-engineering, and analytic processes to streamline and expedite its foundational military-intelligence analysis production.

SOSi Chief Technology Officer Kyle Fox said of the agreement: “SOSi’s applications of AI and ML tools not only benefit cyber defense and intelligence, but also optimize the delivery of essential humanitarian services by our federal civilian agencies.”