AI assistant for warfighters is now in beta for military users

Stcok image/Pexels/Tara Winstead SEATTLE. Software provider EdgeRunner AI announced the public beta of its EdgeRunner platform for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) users, under which military users now have access to EdgeRunner at no cost.

“We’re giving warfighters military-specific, on-device AI that runs fully air-gapped, boosting security, privacy, and speed,” said Tyler Saltsman, Co-Founder & CEO at EdgeRunner AI. “Our MOS-specific assistant is built to enhance battle readiness, efficiency, and lethality—akin to a personalized JARVIS to Iron Man for every warfighter, across all devices and assets—helping them make faster, smarter decisions, increasing the probability of our troops winning the fight and bringing them home.”

EdgeRunner offers a state-of-the-art Generative AI platform that delivers occupation and mission-specific AI agents air-gapped on-device. Specifically developed for the warfighter, this technology offers both defense and enterprise users a hyper-personalized assistant powered by AI agents that functions independent of internet connectivity.

The platform is powered by EdgeRunner-Tactical-24B, a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM) purpose-built for military operations. Optimized for secure, on-device deployment across AI PCs and edge computing environments, the platform delivers high-performance AI capabilities without requiring internet access. EdgeRunner supports a wide range of functions, including chat, Q&A, summarization, language translation, transcription, code generation, multi-document RAG (PDF, Word, PowerPoint), text-to-speech (TTS), and speech-to-text (STT). Military Occupational Specialty (MOS)-specific adapters tailored for roles such as logistics, maintenance, acquisitions, and combat medicine ensure responses are contextually accurate and operationally relevant for each user.

By running locally on-device, the platform is more cost effective and energy efficient while providing increased data privacy, security, and reliability in Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments.

How to Get Started

Users can access the EdgeRunner platform by creating an account with their DoD email at www.edgerunnerai.com and downloading either a Windows or macOS supported version.