VersaLogic Announces a Mini PCIe Expansion Board for PCIe/104 Systems

Press Release

(Tualatin, OR – July 8, 2025) – VersaLogic Corp. expands its line of industrial temperature, rugged expansion boards with the “P3” module. The dual Mini PCIe socket expansion board offers an effective and reliable solution for adding expansion cards to existing embedded systems.

“Customers can now easily add up to two additional Mini PCIe cards to their embedded systems, even in industrial temperature applications (-40° to +85°C)” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President. “This rugged expansion board takes thermal management seriously and works flawlessly across the full industrial temperature range.”

Dual Independent Mini PCIe Ports

The P3 features two full-size Mini PCIe sockets for a wide variety of off-the-shelf expansion cards, such as Ethernet, AI/GPU, and other standard I/O functions.

PCIe/104 Format

The P3 is designed for use in PCIe/104 “3-bank” stack-down platforms.

Customizable in Low OEM Quantities

The P3 is customizable, even in low OEM quantities. Options include conformal coating, revision locks, modified labeling, testing, screening, etc.

Software Support

The P3 is compatible with popular operating systems, including Linux and Windows.

Long-term Availability

Like all VersaLogic products, the P3 is designed from day one for long-term availability, with a production lifecycle of 10+ years. With long-term product support, you can avoid expensive migrations and redesigns.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers and expert technical support for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability, and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.