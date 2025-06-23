Military Embedded Systems

How Prism™ Builds High-Performance AI Models with Synthetic Imagery

June 23, 2025

While generalized object detectors may be adequate for many situational awareness applications, other defense applications require fine-grained classification of targets and aim-points.


Today, a chasm exists in the data needed to train these AI perception models. Multi-spectral image data are siloed across military, government departments, research organizations, and defense contractors, each with different policies regarding access for commercialization. Furthermore, the number of military targets is large and growing, and addressing issues such as camouflage, spoofing techniques, and environmental conditions requires rapid data generation and model training in days, rather than weeks or months. In response to this need, Teledyne has developed an automated synthetic data generation and model training process. 

