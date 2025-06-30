AI-powered object detection technology to be provided to NGA by Maxar

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Maxar

WESTMINSTER, Colorado. Maxar Intelligence won a contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s (NGA) Luno A program to deliver automated object detection services using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Maxar will provide AI/ML-generated object detections across numerous global sites to support NGA's spatial and temporal geospatial intelligence analysis, the statement reads. The effort will focus on identifying and classifying objects such as aircraft, ships, ground vehicles, and railcars, as well as identifying trends and anomalies from satellite imagery.

To meet delivery timelines, Maxar will integrate imagery collection from its own satellite constellation and that of partner Satellogic to provide persistent monitoring and rapid image acquisition. Maxar is also collaborating with Enabled Intelligence for model validation and Striveworks for its AI operations platform, the company says.

The services will include automated processing from image collection through to inference and delivery, with outputs required within hours of acquisition, the statement adds.