AI-enabled command and control software deployed for Canadian airspace management

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AirMatrix MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. AirMatrix reports that it officially deployed its Libra artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled command-and-control software platform to support the Canadian government in securing its national airspace and identifying threats from unidentified uncrewed aerial systems (UASs).

According to the company's announcement, the Libra platform fuses multisource data (radar, RF, EO/IR, ADS-B, Remote ID) into a single real-time command layer and uses AI to autonomously classify aerial objects, predict flight paths, and reduce response times by over 70%, enabling operators to gain clarity and control in dynamic environments.

Libra uses a modular and scalable design, which allows for easy intgegration into federal operations and is adaptable across both military and civil applications. The platform is a milestone, says the company, in delivering what it terms "Sovereignty as a Service," which is an evolved operational paradigm where command over critical domains is automated, intelligent, and sovereign by design. By automating decision loops and enhancing real-time situational awareness, say AirMatrix officials, it empowers governments to act with precision, foresight, and strategic control, all hallmarks of modern sovereignty.

The Libra program is enabled through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) initiative, which provides government grants and procurement contracts to stimulate technology research, development, and commercialization in Canada.

Featured Companies AirMatrix Website