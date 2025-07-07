Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled command and control software deployed for Canadian airspace management

News

July 07, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via AirMatrix

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. AirMatrix reports that it officially deployed its Libra artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled command-and-control software platform to support the Canadian government in securing its national airspace and identifying threats from unidentified uncrewed aerial systems (UASs).

According to the company's announcement, the Libra platform fuses multisource data (radar, RF, EO/IR, ADS-B, Remote ID) into a single real-time command layer and uses AI to autonomously classify aerial objects, predict flight paths, and reduce response times by over 70%, enabling operators to gain clarity and control in dynamic environments.

Libra uses a modular and scalable design, which allows for easy intgegration into federal operations and is adaptable across both military and civil applications. The platform is a milestone, says the company, in delivering what it terms "Sovereignty as a Service," which is an evolved operational paradigm where command over critical domains is automated, intelligent, and sovereign by design. By automating decision loops and enhancing real-time situational awareness, say AirMatrix officials, it empowers governments to act with precision, foresight, and strategic control, all hallmarks of modern sovereignty.

The Libra program is enabled through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) initiative, which provides government grants and procurement contracts to stimulate technology research, development, and commercialization in Canada. 

Featured Companies

AirMatrix

Website
Categories
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via BAE Systems
News
E-2D identification friend or foe service depot to be established for U.S. Navy by BAE Systems

January 15, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Whitepaper
A Practical Guide to Deploying Rugged Computing Solutions in Harsh Environments

January 16, 2026

More Unmanned
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
W5 Technologies Unveils Revolutionary MUOS Extender For Persistent, Reliable Coverage From Low Earth Orbit

January 14, 2026

More Comms