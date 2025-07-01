Military Embedded Systems

DriX H-8 uncrewed surface vessels ordered by European customer for ISR missions

July 01, 2025

Image via Exail

PARIS, France. Exail won a contract to deliver five DriX H-8 uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) to an unnamed European nation for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, the company announced in a statement.

The order is the largest to date for the DriX platform and marks its first major deployment for dedicated ISR missions, according to the statement. Originally developed for hydrographic survey tasks, the DriX H-8 has been adapted for military use and previously operated in exercises such as NATO’s REPMUS and Task Force X.

Designed for both shallow and deep-water missions, the DriX H-8 can support a range of maritime applications, the company says. The USV has been used by multiple naval forces, including the U.S. and French navies, and is capable of extended autonomous operation, the statement reads.

