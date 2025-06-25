Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Military sustainment reform, obsolescence, aftermarket trends, and more

Podcast

June 25, 2025

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Military platforms often last for decades, long past the life spans of modern computing components and boards. System designers for these aging platforms must rely on a variety of solutions from lifetime buys of components when they go end of life to working with aftermarket suppliers, who buy obsolete product lines and keep producing them for customers with ultra long-term needs. In this podcast with Ethan Plotkin, CEO of GDCA, we discuss military aftermarket trends, open architectures, artificial intelligence, and how sustainment reform can help solve long-term obsolescence challenges get in defense applications.

Click the image above to watch the interview with Ethan above, or click here to listen to the podcast.

Featured Companies

GDCA

1799 Portola Ave
Livermore, California 94551
Website
