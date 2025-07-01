Protocol-based counter-drone tech integrated into Drone Dome system

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Sentrycs TEL AVIV, Israel. Sentrycs’ protocol-based counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) technology has been integrated into Rafael’s Drone Dome defense system, the company announced in a statement.

The integration brings Cyber over RF capabilities—designed to identify and track drones by analyzing their communication protocols—into the modular Drone Dome system, which includes radar, RF sensors, electro-optical components, jamming systems, and centralized command and control, the statement reads.

Sentrycs’ technology is designed to enable Drone Dome to detect and distinguish unauthorized drones without relying on signal libraries or kinetic mitigation, and to identify both the drone and its operator location in real time, the company says. It is designed to counter frequency-hopping drones by directly interacting with their control signals and steering them to designated landing zones without disrupting nearby communications or friendly aerial systems, the company adds.