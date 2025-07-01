Military Embedded Systems

Protocol-based counter-drone tech integrated into Drone Dome system

News

July 01, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Sentrycs

TEL AVIV, Israel. Sentrycs’ protocol-based counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) technology has been integrated into Rafael’s Drone Dome defense system, the company announced in a statement.

The integration brings Cyber over RF capabilities—designed to identify and track drones by analyzing their communication protocols—into the modular Drone Dome system, which includes radar, RF sensors, electro-optical components, jamming systems, and centralized command and control, the statement reads.

Sentrycs’ technology is designed to enable Drone Dome to detect and distinguish unauthorized drones without relying on signal libraries or kinetic mitigation, and to identify both the drone and its operator location in real time, the company says. It is designed to counter frequency-hopping drones by directly interacting with their control signals and steering them to designated landing zones without disrupting nearby communications or friendly aerial systems, the company adds.

Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Graphic courtesy Pete Linforth/Pixabay
News
AI security provider HiddenLayer will have a spot on Golden Dome contract

January 06, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
RF-based communication and surveillance systems to be provided for naval operations by OSI Systems

January 09, 2026

More Comms