Barracuda underwater drone conducts untethered open-water test

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

PORTSMOUTH, Rhode Island. Raytheon completed an open water demonstration of its Barracuda mine neutralization vehicle operating in an untethered, semi-autonomous mode for the first time, the company announced in a statement.

The testing, conducted in Narragansett Bay, was conducted to validate Barracuda’s ability to navigate, communicate, and identify targets while functioning independently below the surface, the statement reads.

Barracuda is the U.S. Navy’s mine neutralization program of record and is designed to address bottom, volume, and near-surface mines. The system uses semi-autonomous functionality with man-in-the-loop oversight for final detonation decisions, the company says.

Raytheon developed Barracuda through its Advanced Technology division, which supports emerging capabilities for naval and missile defense systems. According to the statement, Barracuda is expected to reach initial operational capability and low-rate initial production by 2030.

The company is also pursuing development of a larger variant to support additional missions, including subsea and seabed warfare, the statement adds.