Military Embedded Systems

Barracuda underwater drone conducts untethered open-water test

News

July 08, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Barracuda underwater drone conducts untethered open-water test
Image via Raytheon

PORTSMOUTH, Rhode Island. Raytheon completed an open water demonstration of its Barracuda mine neutralization vehicle operating in an untethered, semi-autonomous mode for the first time, the company announced in a statement.

The testing, conducted in Narragansett Bay, was conducted to validate Barracuda’s ability to navigate, communicate, and identify targets while functioning independently below the surface, the statement reads.

Barracuda is the U.S. Navy’s mine neutralization program of record and is designed to address bottom, volume, and near-surface mines. The system uses semi-autonomous functionality with man-in-the-loop oversight for final detonation decisions, the company says.

Raytheon developed Barracuda through its Advanced Technology division, which supports emerging capabilities for naval and missile defense systems. According to the statement, Barracuda is expected to reach initial operational capability and low-rate initial production by 2030.

The company is also pursuing development of a larger variant to support additional missions, including subsea and seabed warfare, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Image via AeroVironment
News
Top 10 Military Embedded Systems stories of 2025

January 19, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo: DARPA
News
Autonomous "Grand Challenge" program from DARPA reaching endpoint

January 19, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber