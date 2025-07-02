Hybrid-electric propulsion system research for U.S. Army to be performed by Electra

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Electra

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. Electra won a $1.9 million contract from the U.S. Army to advance the development of hybrid-electric powertrain, power, and propulsion systems (HEPPS) for potential use on current and future aircraft platforms, the company announced in a statement.

As part of the 18-month effort, Electra will perform a range of technology maturation and risk-reduction activities focused on hybrid-electric propulsion, including trade studies, flight testing, modeling and simulation, and operational analysis, the statement reads.

The research will draw on development of Electra’s EL9 Ultra-STOL aircraft, a nine-passenger platform designed for quiet operation in confined environments with takeoff and landing capabilities in under 150 feet, according to the company. Data gathered through the program is expected to help the Army evaluate the logistical and operational impacts of hybrid-electric propulsion, including fuel savings and new deployment options in austere or contested environments.

This marks the sixth contract Electra has received from the Army in support of its hybrid-electric propulsion and Ultra-STOL technology development, the company says.

