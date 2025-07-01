Military Embedded Systems

A-29 Super Tucano aircraft delivered to Paraguayan Air Force

News

July 01, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

A-29 Super Tucano aircraft delivered to Paraguayan Air Force
Image via Embraer

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil. Embraer delivered four A-29 Super Tucano light attack and trainer aircraft to the Paraguayan Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

The delivery took place during a ceremony at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near Asunción and marks the first shipment under a six-aircraft agreement between Paraguay and Embraer, the statement reads.

Designed for light attack, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and pilot training missions, the A-29 is used by over 20 air forces and has accumulated more than 600,000 flight hours, the company says. The aircraft features integrated avionics, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and a communications suite designed for coordination with joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs), the company adds.

Delivery of the remaining two aircraft is expected to be completed in the coming months, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Embraer Defense and Security

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Software
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Graphic courtesy Pete Linforth/Pixabay
News
AI security provider HiddenLayer will have a spot on Golden Dome contract

January 06, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
RF-based communication and surveillance systems to be provided for naval operations by OSI Systems

January 09, 2026

More Comms