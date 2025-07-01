A-29 Super Tucano aircraft delivered to Paraguayan Air Force

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil. Embraer delivered four A-29 Super Tucano light attack and trainer aircraft to the Paraguayan Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

The delivery took place during a ceremony at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near Asunción and marks the first shipment under a six-aircraft agreement between Paraguay and Embraer, the statement reads.

Designed for light attack, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and pilot training missions, the A-29 is used by over 20 air forces and has accumulated more than 600,000 flight hours, the company says. The aircraft features integrated avionics, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and a communications suite designed for coordination with joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs), the company adds.

Delivery of the remaining two aircraft is expected to be completed in the coming months, the statement reads.