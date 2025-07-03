Military Embedded Systems

Navigation systems to be installed on Hellenic Navy FDI frigates

News

July 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Navigation systems to be installed on Hellenic Navy FDI frigates
Image via Exail

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, France. Naval Group chose Exail to supply navigation systems for the Greek Hellenic Navy’s Defense and Intervention (FDI) frigates, the company announced in a statement.

The systems include Exail’s Marins inertial navigation system (INS), Netans data distribution unit (DDU), and Gecdis-W warship electronic chart display and information system (WECDIS), the statement reads.

According to Exail, the equipment is engineered to operate within a cybersecure digital architecture and is intended to support multi-domain missions including anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare, as well as special operations.

The Marins INS provides continuous inertial navigation data without reliance on external signals. The Netans DDU enables secure data sharing across onboard systems, while the Gecdis-W WECDIS provides tactical electronic charting and situational awareness in compliance with STANAG standards, the company says.

The contract builds on Exail’s existing partnership with Naval Group, which previously integrated the same suite of navigation systems into the French Navy’s FDI frigates, the statement adds.

