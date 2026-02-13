Mission autonomy software from Shield AI to support U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force artwork courtesy of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and Anduril Industries

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI was selected as a mission autonomy provider for the United States Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program to support Technology Maturity and Risk Reduction (TMRR) activities, the company announced in a statement.

Shield AI says its Hivemind autonomy software has been integrated on Anduril Industries’ Fury aircraft (YFQ-44A) and is being used for system-level testing ahead of flight demonstrations, the statement reads. The company describes Hivemind as mission autonomy software intended to perform sensing, decision-making, and action functions associated with piloted operations, the statement adds.

Shield AI says the software is compliant with the Autonomy Government Reference Architecture (A-GRA) and is designed to be platform-agnostic, the statement reads. The company says it has demonstrated A-GRA-aligned autonomy in government and industry test efforts, including work involving General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Northrop Grumman, the United States Navy, and Airbus, the statement adds.

In a separate statement, the Air Force says the effort demonstrates that mission software can be decoupled from vehicle hardware, enabling integration of autonomy algorithms across A-GRA-compliant aircraft and reducing reliance on single-vendor solutions. The Air Force describes A-GRA as a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) framework intended to speed onboarding of new software from a wider set of industry partners, the statement reads.