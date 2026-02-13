Military Embedded Systems

Mission autonomy software from Shield AI to support U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

News

February 13, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Mission autonomy software from Shield AI to support U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft program
U.S. Air Force artwork courtesy of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and Anduril Industries

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI was selected as a mission autonomy provider for the United States Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program to support Technology Maturity and Risk Reduction (TMRR) activities, the company announced in a statement.

Shield AI says its Hivemind autonomy software has been integrated on Anduril Industries’ Fury aircraft (YFQ-44A) and is being used for system-level testing ahead of flight demonstrations, the statement reads. The company describes Hivemind as mission autonomy software intended to perform sensing, decision-making, and action functions associated with piloted operations, the statement adds.

Shield AI says the software is compliant with the Autonomy Government Reference Architecture (A-GRA) and is designed to be platform-agnostic, the statement reads. The company says it has demonstrated A-GRA-aligned autonomy in government and industry test efforts, including work involving General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Northrop Grumman, the United States Navy, and Airbus, the statement adds.

In a separate statement, the Air Force says the effort demonstrates that mission software can be decoupled from vehicle hardware, enabling integration of autonomy algorithms across A-GRA-compliant aircraft and reducing reliance on single-vendor solutions. The Air Force describes A-GRA as a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) framework intended to speed onboarding of new software from a wider set of industry partners, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics - Software
A.I. - Deep Learning
Unmanned - Test
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MOSA modernized flight deck to be developed for C-17A aircraft by Boeing

February 10, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Helsing
News
Autonomous combat aircraft to be developed by HENSOLDT and Helsing

February 13, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Press Release
Senseeker Machining Company Acquires Axis Machine

February 11, 2026

More Radar/EW
Comms
Photo: U.S. Space Force
News
USSF-87 mission launches from Cape Canaveral

February 12, 2026

More Comms