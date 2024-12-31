A-29 Super Tucanos ordered by unnamed country

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil. Embraer received an order for six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from an undisclosed customer, the company announced in a statement.

The light attack and advanced trainer aircraft will be delivered in 2026, with the order added to the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 backlog, according to the statement. The aircraft will feature enhanced capabilities to perform a range of missions, including battlefield air interdiction, close air support, maritime patrol, and territorial defense operations.

The A-29 Super Tucano is designed for multi-mission use, enabling armed reconnaissance, close air support, light attack, and advanced training on a single platform, Embraer states, adding that its airframe allows it to operate from unpaved runways in challenging environments.

To date, at least 290 Super Tucanos have been ordered, with more than 570,000 flight hours logged, including 60,000 in combat, the company says. Recent orders for the aircraft include those from the Portuguese Air Force, the Uruguayan Air Force, and the Paraguayan Air Force, Embraer states.