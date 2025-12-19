Airbus helicopters to be ordered for Spanish Armed Forces under National Helicopter Plan

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

ALBACETE, Spain. Spain’s Ministry of Defence placed orders for 100 Airbus Helicopters aircraft across four programs under the country’s National Helicopter Plan, the company announced in a statement.

The orders were placed through the Directorate General for Armament and Material (DGAM) and span multiple platforms for the Spanish Army, Spanish Air and Space Force, and Spanish Navy, the statement reads. The package includes 13 H135 helicopters for training, light utility, and observation missions, including 12 for the Air and Space Force and one for the Navy, Airbus says. Spain also ordered 50 H145M helicopters for the Army’s airmobile force, intended for training, light utility, and disaster-relief tasks, the company says.

Airbus says the Ministry also selected six H175M helicopters for the Air and Space Force for government transport missions, replacing legacy aircraft assigned to Wing 48. The remaining 31 aircraft are NH90 helicopters split among the three services for tactical transport, maneuver, and special operations roles, the statement adds.

Airbus says the plan includes expanded Albacete-site work in areas such as software development, connectivity, and cybersecurity support for Spanish military helicopter fleets.