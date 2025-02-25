Avionics support contract for U.S. Navy fighters, helicopters won by GE

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CINCINNATI, Ohio. GE Aerospace won a five-year performance-based logistics (PBL) contract to provide avionics support for the U.S. Navy’s fleets of F/A-18, AV-8B, and AH-1Z aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, GE Aerospace will support stores management systems used in mission-critical operations, the statement reads. The company will manage supply, warehousing, and logistics for spare parts while also providing depot-level repair of aircraft units and subassemblies. Additionally, GE Aerospace will offer fleet support, including training and technical assistance at major naval bases.

GE Aerospace has delivered more than 5,000 stores management systems to operators of fourth- and fifth-generation fixed-wing and rotary-wing military aircraft worldwide, the company says.