Military Embedded Systems

Core Systems to support Lockheed Martin's Golden Dome bid

News

July 30, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Core Systems to support Lockheed Martin's Golden Dome bid
Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin

POWAY, Calif. Rugged-computing company Core Systems reports that it is supporting Lockheed Martin in building a next-generation missile-defense strategy for the U.S., as Lockheed Martin vies for involvement in the U.S. Defense Department's "Golden Dome" layered defense initiative, a proposed multilayer defense system for the U.S. intended to detect and destroy various airborne threats before they launch or during their flight. 

According to the Core Systems announcement, Lockheed Martin chose it to supply ruggedized rack infrastructure for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's (MDA's) Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR), an existing early-warning radar system in Alaska that is a major piece of the MDA's  tracking and detection network.

The LRDR, along with the Lockheed-designed TPY-6 and Sentinel A4 radars, are key components of the proposed Golden Dome architecture, say Core System officials. 

 

Featured Companies

Core Systems

13000 Danielson Street
Poway, CA 92064
Website
(888) 584-CORE(2673)

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
VersaLogic Releases Rugged M.2 Series of Expansion Cards

November 05, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Kongsberg
News
Air defense components to be acquired by Norway from Kongsberg

November 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy Sev1Tech
News
Network and cyber support contract signed between Sev1Tech and Navy command

October 15, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
ESA photo
News
Radar satellite launched by Ariane 6 to support Copernicus Earth observation

November 05, 2025

More Comms