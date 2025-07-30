Core Systems to support Lockheed Martin's Golden Dome bid

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin

POWAY, Calif. Rugged-computing company Core Systems reports that it is supporting Lockheed Martin in building a next-generation missile-defense strategy for the U.S., as Lockheed Martin vies for involvement in the U.S. Defense Department's "Golden Dome" layered defense initiative, a proposed multilayer defense system for the U.S. intended to detect and destroy various airborne threats before they launch or during their flight.

According to the Core Systems announcement, Lockheed Martin chose it to supply ruggedized rack infrastructure for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's (MDA's) Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR), an existing early-warning radar system in Alaska that is a major piece of the MDA's tracking and detection network.

The LRDR, along with the Lockheed-designed TPY-6 and Sentinel A4 radars, are key components of the proposed Golden Dome architecture, say Core System officials.