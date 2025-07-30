DoD leaders to gather at MOSA Industry & Government Summit/Expo

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The MOSA Industry & Government Summit & Expo – scheduled for August 27-29, 2025, at the Gaylord National Harbor, in National Harbor, Maryland – will feature conference sessions and exposition covering modular open system approach (MOSA) strategies, technology, and live industry technology demonstrations.

The keynote lineup includes Brig. Gen. Jason D. Voorheis, Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft, U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, U.S. Air Force; Christopher Garrett, Technical Advisor, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB; Brig. Gen. David C.. Phillips, Program Executive Officer, Aviation, U.S. Army; Patrick Mason, SES, Deputy Program Executive Officer, Program Executive Office, Aviation, U.S. Army; and Peter C. Reddy, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, Test & Engineering), U.S. Navy, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Engineering (DASN (RDT&E)) under ASN (RD&A).

A live joint demonstration during the Summit/Expo will highlight alignment between Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the Future Airborne capability Environment, or FACE, Technical Standard, HOST, and CMOSS, showing simplified communication between systems consisting of many vendors. Integrated in a short timeline, watch how it will detect, verify, and neutralize an unauthorized radio emission during an Army reconnaissance mission.

In addition to the keynotes, the conference agenda will also feature panel discussions and technical tracks with MOSA experts from government and industry as speakers.

To register for the event click here.

For more information, visit https://events.techconnect.org/MOSA_2025/.