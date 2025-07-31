Exail to supply 100 inertial navigation systems for naval uncrewed underwater vehicles

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LINCOLN, Rhode Island. Exail won a contract with a U.S.-based defense company to deliver 100 Phins Compact Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) for integration into naval uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), the company announced in a statement.

The Phins Compact INS provides navigation capability in environments where external signals, such as GPS, are degraded or unavailable. Its design supports integration into space-constrained platforms and is engineered for reliable performance in dynamic subsea operations, the statement reads.

According to Exail, the systems will enable precise positioning and improved mission flexibility for UUVs operating in contested or remote maritime environments. The company states that their technology is in service with more than 50 navies and are used across a range of autonomous underwater systems.