Military Embedded Systems

Exail to supply 100 inertial navigation systems for naval uncrewed underwater vehicles

News

July 31, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Exail to supply 100 inertial navigation systems for naval uncrewed underwater vehicles
Stock image

LINCOLN, Rhode Island. Exail won a contract with a U.S.-based defense company to deliver 100 Phins Compact Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) for integration into naval uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), the company announced in a statement.

The Phins Compact INS provides navigation capability in environments where external signals, such as GPS, are degraded or unavailable. Its design supports integration into space-constrained platforms and is engineered for reliable performance in dynamic subsea operations, the statement reads.

According to Exail, the systems will enable precise positioning and improved mission flexibility for UUVs operating in contested or remote maritime environments. The company states that their technology is in service with more than 50 navies and are used across a range of autonomous underwater systems.

Featured Companies

Exail ECA Group

Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics - Navigation
Comms - GPS
Unmanned
Image via Tekever
News
Hyperspectral optical radar sensor tested on Tekever drone

November 05, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Kongsberg
News
Air defense components to be acquired by Norway from Kongsberg

November 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
SINTRONES’ ABOX-5220/5221 Advances Edge AI for Enhanced Battlefield Transparency and Proactive Defense

November 03, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
ESA photo
News
Radar satellite launched by Ariane 6 to support Copernicus Earth observation

November 05, 2025

More Comms