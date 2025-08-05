New Lower-Cost AI Embedded Solution from VersaLogic

Press Release

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, has announced the development of a new product in the Sabertooth AI family: the “Sabertooth AI Lite”. This system is designed for moderate-performance, lower-cost applications in the AI space. It features a Quad-Core i3 Coffee Lake CPU and an NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU, combined in a very compact design.

Outstanding AI Performance

The Sabertooth AI Lite has outstanding AI performance. Inferencing benchmarks are 12 times faster than the NVIDIA AGX Orin™, in about the same size package.

“The Sabertooth AI Lite provides an impressive balance of cost and performance,” said Len Crane, President of VersaLogic. “When you combine that with the full industrial temperature rating, and the MIL-STD-202H shock and vibe rating, it’s ideal for rugged edge applications.”

With Ampere Architecture, the NVIDIA GPU features 2,048 CUDA Cores, 64 Tensor Cores, and 16 RT Cores, boasting a floating-point performance of 6.54 TFLOPS.

Extremely Rugged

The Sabertooth AI Lite system is designed and tested for industrial temperature operation (-40° to +85°C) and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration. It thrives in hostile environments.

Modifiable in Low OEM Quantities

The Sabertooth AI Lite is modifiable, even in low OEM quantities. Options include conformal coating, revision locks, modified labeling, testing, screening, etc.

Software Support

The Sabertooth AI Lite is compatible with popular operating systems, including Linux and Windows.

Availability

The Sabertooth AI Lite, part number VL-ASM51-4AE, will be available in production quantities Q3 2025. For more information, Contact [email protected] or visit VersaLogic.com.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability, and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company”. For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.

* Per the “AI-Benchmark v.0.1.2” tool, measuring inferencing performance.