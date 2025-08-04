Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous hybrid VTOL aircraft under development by Joby, L3Harris

News

August 04, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous hybrid VTOL aircraft under development by Joby, L3Harris
Image via L3Harris

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Fla. Joby Aviation and L3Harris Technologies have partnered to develop a gas turbine hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for military use, the companies announced in a statement.

The aircraft will support low-altitude missions and offer both crewed and autonomous operation. Joby will contribute its aircraft design and manufacturing capabilities, while L3Harris will integrate sensors, communications, and autonomy systems, the statement reads.

Flight testing is scheduled to begin this fall, with operational demonstrations planned during government exercises in 2026.

The aircraft will build on Joby’s existing S4 platform, which the company is adapting with a gas turbine hybrid powertrain. Joby has already demonstrated long-range hybrid flights and autonomous operation, including a 561-mile hybrid flight in June 2024 under a government contract, the company says.

