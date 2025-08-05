Nano-class UAS from Skydio selected for NATO procurement framework

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Skydio

SAN MATEO, California. The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) selected Skydio, in partnership with Belgian firm COBBS BELUX BV, for a framework agreement to supply and support nano-class uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) for NATO member nations, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement covers procurement and life cycle support for UAS under 2.5 kilograms, enabling NATO countries to acquire systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, the statement reads. Under the arrangement, Skydio will provide its X10D drone, while COBBS BELUX BV will manage sales, distribution, training, and service support in Europe.

According to the company, the X10D is designed for tactical operations, with features including obstacle avoidance in low-light environments, electronic warfare resilience via vision-based navigation and communication channel switching, electro-optical and infrared sensors, and modular architecture for various mission roles. The drone complies with U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and Blue UAS requirements.

The NSPA framework is part of the agency’s Uncrewed Aerial Systems Support Partnership, which facilitates rapid access to defense and security technologies for participating nations.