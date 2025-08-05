Military Embedded Systems

Commercial SATCOM services for U.S. Army to be provided by SES Space & Defense

August 05, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via SES

RESTON, Virginia. SES Space & Defense won a five-year, $89.6 million Sustainment Tactical Network (STN) contract to provide commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) services to the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes global Ku-band geostationary satellite bandwidth and commercial teleport services, supported by the Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), to deliver strategic long-haul network transport and base-support communications for Combat Service Support, Department of Defense programs, and other U.S. government agencies, the statement reads.

According to the company, the STN service integrates commercial satellite links with terrestrial networks to connect teleports and Global Network Centers, ensuring worldwide coverage for Army operations. SES Space & Defense has previously provided similar services under the Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems COMSATCOM Network program.

The initiative is intended to bolster the Army’s communications infrastructure by providing secure and reliable connectivity for military operations around the globe, the statement adds.

SES Space & Defense

Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Press Release
