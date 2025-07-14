Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity training platform to support French Armed Forces under Airbus contract

News

July 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

PARIS, France. Airbus Defence and Space  won an 8-year contrfact from the French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) to develop and maintain cyber training platforms for the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement.

The effort will support training across all branches of the military, including cyber defense personnel, and includes the delivery of simulation platforms, training services, and operational coaching, the statement reads. Co-contractor Neverhack will contribute to the program’s execution.

As part of the contract, Airbus will equip the Cyber Defence Academy of the Cyber Defence Command (COMCYBER) near Rennes with a dedicated training center designed to support both routine instruction and large-scale exercises such as Orion and DefNet. Simulated attack-defense environments will cover a range of scenarios, including malware-based threats, denial of service, data theft, and information manipulation, the company says.

The training environment will replicate military networks and systems, including C4ISR and weapon systems, and will evolve to reflect emerging threats through collaboration with startups and small businesses in fields such as artificial intelligence, according to the statement.

