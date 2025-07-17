Cybersecure software supply-chain contract signed with USAF, Lineaje

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Lineaje SARATOGA, Calif. Software supply-chain security provider Lineaje announced that it received a contract worth $1.8 million from AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force innovation arm.

The Phase II contract -- which Lineaje officials said falls under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) funding vehicle -- enables Lineaje to deliver autonomous vulnerability remediation for production container images and source code, which will then empower the Air Force to continuously deploy mission-critical software without compromising security.

Under the terms of the Phase II contract, Lineaje is tasked with enhancing its recently launched self-healing software supply-chain capabilities with autonomous vulnerability remediation of production container images and source code. The Lineaje solution autonomously detects compatibility, enabling repairs of open-source vulnerabilities in applications without breakage and verifying component integrity and enforces software assurance continuously and at scale.

Nick Mistry, SVP and CISO of Lineaje, said of the award: “The escalating threat of adversaries compromising military software supply chains demands a defense that is not merely proactive, but strategically anticipatory." Mistry stated that the software will allow the Air Force to deploy mission-critical software continuously and without introducing undue risks.

