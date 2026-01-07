Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Bell Textron

FORTH WORTH, Tex. Bell Textron is the first company chosen to continue in the competition for the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next program, which means that Bell and its team will advance to the second phase of the Army competition, which seeks to modernize Army helicopter training.

The company reports that its entry pairs the Bell 505 light helicopter with its existing training curriculum, simulators, and support infrastructure -- a system already used by civilian flight schools and law enforcement.

The next phase of the program -- which aims to replace the aging UH‑72A Lakota fleet and modernize Army helicopter training with a single, standardized system -- will most likely involve more detailed proposals and performance evaluations, with the Army assessing the aircraft plus simulator integration, maintenance support, and training curriculum.

Additional industry teams are expected to be named for the second phase of the Flight School Next competition.