Military Embedded Systems

Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

News

January 07, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization
Image: Bell Textron

FORTH WORTH, Tex. Bell Textron is the first company chosen to continue in the competition for the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next program, which means that Bell and its team will advance to the second phase of the Army competition, which seeks to modernize Army helicopter training. 

The company reports that its entry pairs the Bell 505 light helicopter with its existing training curriculum, simulators, and support infrastructure -- a system already used by civilian flight schools and law enforcement. 

The next phase of the program -- which aims to replace the aging UH‑72A Lakota fleet and modernize Army helicopter training with a single, standardized system -- will most likely involve more detailed proposals and performance evaluations, with the Army assessing the aircraft plus simulator integration, maintenance support, and training curriculum.

Additional industry teams are expected to be named for the second phase of the Flight School Next competition. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website

Bell Textron

40 Westminster Street
Providence, RI 02903
Website
[email protected]
+1 (401) 421-2800
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo
News
Marine Corps selects Northrop Grumman for Collaborative Combat Aircraft effort

January 09, 2026

More Unmanned
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
RF-based communication and surveillance systems to be provided for naval operations by OSI Systems

January 09, 2026

More Comms