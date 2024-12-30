C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft ordered by undisclosed customer

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil. Embraer will deliver two C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to an undisclosed customer, the company announced in a statement. The deal includes a comprehensive training and support package along with spare parts.

The aircraft will be tailored to meet the customer’s operational needs, which encompass tactical transport of troops and vehicles, humanitarian aid, disaster management, and medical evacuation, the statement reads.

This marks the 10th nation to select the C-390 Millennium, joining countries such as Brazil, Portugal, and Hungary. Since its operational debut with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, the C-390 has accumulated at least 15,500 flight hours and demonstrated a mission capability rate of 93%, the company says.

The C-390 can carry a 26-ton payload, achieve speeds of 470 knots, and operate from temporary or unpaved runways, according to Embraer. Its air-to-air refueling variant, the KC-390, operates as both a tanker and receiver, the statement adds.