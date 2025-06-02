ASCOD Infantry Fighting Vehicles to be assembled in Latvia

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Patria

VALMIERA, Latvia. Assembly and maintenance of ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) will begin at the Defence Partnership Latvia (DPL) facility in Valmiera through a new collaboration between Patria and General Dynamics European Land Systems–Santa Bárbara Sistemas (GDELS), the company announced in a statement.

The DPL facility will support assembly and maintenance operations for the ASCOD platform under a €373 million contract signed in January 2025 between GDELS and the Latvian Ministry of Defence for the delivery of 42 vehicles, the statement reads.

The ASCOD vehicles, which are set to enter service in autumn 2026, will include NATO-standard Level 4 armor and a combination of automatic cannons, anti-tank systems, and machine guns. According to the statement, the vehicles will also be equipped with battlefield management systems to enhance situational awareness.

Each IFV is designed for a crew of three and can carry six fully equipped soldiers, the company says. The initial production units are scheduled to be completed by June 2026.