Defense semiconductor company ENGIN-IC acquired by MACOM

LOWELL, Massachusetts. MACOM Technology Solutions acquired ENGIN-IC, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in Gallium Nitride (GaN) monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and integrated microwave assemblies, MACOM announced in a statement.

ENGIN-IC, founded in 2014, focuses on serving the U.S. defense industry with a portfolio that includes about 60 standard MMICs and custom designs such as power amplifiers, transmit/receive chips, phase-shifters, and modulators, the statement reads. The company has also developed S- to K-band switched filter bank modules and L- to K-band transmit/receive modules.

The acquisition is intended to bolster MACOM’s design capabilities and expand its market presence, particularly in the defense sector, the company says, adding that ENGIN-IC has historically utilized small business innovation research contracts and Department of Defense projects to support its development efforts.

ENGIN-IC’s design facilities are located in Plano, Texas, and San Diego, California.